  • Gold: 1,717.36 0.30
  • Silver: 15.56 -0.04
  • Euro: 1.082 0.000
  • USDX: 100.201 0.196
  • Oil: 25.6 0.37

COT Silver Report - May 8, 2020

SilverSeek.com
|
May 8, 2020 - 3:12pm
Silver COT Report: Futures

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

Long

Short

44,052

21,137

6,934

60,917

94,865

-968

1,622

-2,181

-1,964

-4,873

Traders

79

36

41

41

41

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

132,573

Long

Short

20,670

9,637

111,903

122,936

-663

-344

-5,776

-5,113

-5,432

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

139

102

 

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

Long

Short

42,673

21,102

30,426

75,640

108,964

-1,659

1,580

-1,217

-1,595

-5,154

Traders

90

40

63

43

46

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

171,230

Long

Short

22,490

10,737

148,740

160,493

-735

-416

-5,206

-4,471

-4,790

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

158

127

 

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

